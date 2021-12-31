Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Down 2.2% Following Insider Selling

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) fell 2.2% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.85. 523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 915,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Specifically, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $28,206,337.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 73,434 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $749,761.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,454,732 shares of company stock valued at $29,561,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TALO. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $805.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.04.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $290.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 43.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

