Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Announces $0.00 Semi-Annual Dividend

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share on Friday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

EDUT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. 6,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,860. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. Global X Education ETF has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $21.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Education ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.79% of Global X Education ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

