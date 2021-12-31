iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) to Issue None Dividend of $0.09

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,685. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.