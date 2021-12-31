Global Water Resources, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:GWR)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Shares of GWR traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.73, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of C$490.58 million and a P/E ratio of 128.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.77. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of C$18.43 and a 12-month high of C$25.75.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

