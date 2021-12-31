iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Declares None Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:ACWI)

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $89.44 and a 1-year high of $107.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.21.

