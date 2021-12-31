Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $723,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 485.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE:MO opened at $47.25 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.