Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 517 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Altria Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in Altria Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of MO opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

