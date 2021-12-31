Tortoise Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $60.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average is $60.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

