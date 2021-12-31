Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,391 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

