Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Makes New $161,000 Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,829,000 after buying an additional 89,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after purchasing an additional 492,450 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,713,000 after purchasing an additional 32,997 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,893,000 after purchasing an additional 45,269 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 17,249 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.80, for a total transaction of $5,895,708.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $352.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.79 and a fifty-two week high of $357.90.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on ESS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.17.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

