Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $819,442,000 after acquiring an additional 145,692 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,615,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,823,000 after purchasing an additional 166,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.91.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DGX opened at $171.34 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.79 and a 200-day moving average of $147.35.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

