Capital Analysts LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $278.50 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $218.36 and a 52-week high of $280.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.78 and a 200 day moving average of $265.04.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.