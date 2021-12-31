Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $141,000.

Shares of VV opened at $220.97 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $171.48 and a 12-month high of $222.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.89.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

