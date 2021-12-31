Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $172.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $453.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.87.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.