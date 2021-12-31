Quilter Plc Sells 3,036 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,303 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 59,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 731,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 74,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 115,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITUB opened at $3.74 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

