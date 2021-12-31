AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Shares Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc boosted its stake in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in AcuityAds were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $995,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

ATY stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $241.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins dropped their target price on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities upgraded AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

