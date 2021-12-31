Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $3.37 Million in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 55,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

