Quilter Plc Trims Stock Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Quilter Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $745,000.

EFR stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.0813 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

