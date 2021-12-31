Quilter Plc Buys 1,508 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.70. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

