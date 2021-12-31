Quilter Plc Boosts Stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,259 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at about $61,548,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 49.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 178.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,455,000 after purchasing an additional 549,157 shares in the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.26.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

