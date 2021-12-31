Quilter Plc Sells 1,302 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Quilter Plc trimmed its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after buying an additional 3,293,118 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth $74,765,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2,437.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,089,000 after buying an additional 2,019,255 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 59.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,201,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,442,000 after buying an additional 1,197,747 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 266.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,597,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,792,000 after buying an additional 1,161,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.87. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

