Camelot Portfolios LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 604,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 35,463 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $32.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

