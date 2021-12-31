TCTC Holdings LLC Takes Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGCO. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.64.

AGCO stock opened at $114.74 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.27.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.