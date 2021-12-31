Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Invests $57.51 Million in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,041,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,508,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd owned approximately 3.23% of Eventbrite at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 1,190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after buying an additional 1,905,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,701,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eventbrite by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,795,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,122,000 after purchasing an additional 822,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eventbrite by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,892,000 after acquiring an additional 722,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Eventbrite by 448.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 580,054 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EB stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.02. 75 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,069. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.88 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

