Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Takes $12.58 Million Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 409,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,583,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd owned 0.07% of Trip.com Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,895,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,295,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,010,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,075,000 after buying an additional 99,605 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 19,469 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 102.7% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 298,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after buying an additional 151,278 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. CLSA decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.82.

Shares of TCOM stock remained flat at $$24.76 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

