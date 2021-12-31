4,596,300 Shares in Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) Acquired by Pelham Capital Ltd.

Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,596,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,178,000. Membership Collective Group makes up approximately 3.2% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned 0.07% of Membership Collective Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSE:MCG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.72. 46,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,627. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.05. Membership Collective Group Inc has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

MCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

