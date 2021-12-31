Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Takes $353,000 Position in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 44.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 78,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $440.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.58.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSTX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 71,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $512,020.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 18,924 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $134,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 174,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,673. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

