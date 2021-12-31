Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.37. 1,206,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,561. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $21.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

