CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 238.6% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 164.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CME stock opened at $229.17 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.51 and a 1 year high of $232.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.79.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

