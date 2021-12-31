The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after buying an additional 259,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 210,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.11.

In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $367.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.97 and a 1-year high of $372.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $347.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.65.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

