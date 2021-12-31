Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Bought by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Loews makes up approximately 3.2% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Loews worth $15,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 862.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

L stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $44.16 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $305,271.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.