Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,780,033 shares during the period. General Electric makes up approximately 2.3% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 78.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119,217 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 121.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 59.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,246 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GE opened at $94.74 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $83.20 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a PE ratio of -182.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

