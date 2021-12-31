Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock opened at $104.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.