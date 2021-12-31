The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Covey Capital Advisors LLC

Covey Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 3.3% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $156.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

