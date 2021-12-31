Bayview Asset Management LLC Purchases 205,421 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Bayview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,806,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 205,421 shares during the period. MGIC Investment accounts for approximately 2.9% of Bayview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bayview Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of MGIC Investment worth $27,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,779,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after purchasing an additional 213,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,357,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,459,000 after buying an additional 1,607,007 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 43.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,857,000 after buying an additional 2,812,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 333.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,951,000 after buying an additional 5,992,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,874,000 after buying an additional 1,324,574 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.07.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

MTG opened at $14.32 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. The company had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.08%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

