Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR) traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95.40 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.27). 162,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 324,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.25).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.21) price target on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.21) price target on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 87.32. The firm has a market cap of £153.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24.

In related news, insider Nick Winks bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £18,500 ($24,868.93).

Sureserve Group Company Profile (LON:SUR)

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

