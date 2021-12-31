Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Head to Head Contrast

Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ezenia! and Cisco Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cisco Systems $49.82 billion 5.39 $10.59 billion $2.69 23.65

Cisco Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Ezenia!.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Cisco Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Ezenia! shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cisco Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ezenia! and Cisco Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A Cisco Systems 22.44% 30.59% 13.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ezenia! and Cisco Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ezenia! 0 0 0 0 N/A Cisco Systems 0 11 10 0 2.48

Cisco Systems has a consensus target price of $63.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.58%. Given Cisco Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cisco Systems is more favorable than Ezenia!.

Risk and Volatility

Ezenia! has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cisco Systems has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cisco Systems beats Ezenia! on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ezenia! Company Profile

Ezenia!, Inc. engages in providing real time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions to corporate, government and commercial networks. Its products allow individuals and groups to interact and share information in a natural, spontaneous way through voice-to-voice, face-to-face, mouse-to-mouse, or keyboard-to-keyboard flexibly, securely and in real time. The firm InfoWorkSpace software product enables voice communication, secure messaging, white boarding and virtual workspaces including local area networks and wide area networks and its MxM Secure software product enables real-time secure messaging and information sharing for both the commercial and federal markets. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security. The company was founded by Sandra Lerner and Leonard Bosack on December 10, 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

