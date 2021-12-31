Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Trading Up 1.4%

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) was up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 131.14 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 129.80 ($1.74). Approximately 905,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,804,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128 ($1.72).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Airtel Africa from GBX 120 ($1.61) to GBX 160 ($2.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

The stock has a market cap of £5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 13.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 122.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Airtel Africa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

