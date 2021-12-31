FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Issues Earnings Results

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. The company had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 13.36. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 4.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 94,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,625 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 48,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156,538 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

