Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Shares Up 1.1%

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 110.80 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.48). Approximately 584,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 625,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.80 ($1.46).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 109.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £548.38 million and a PE ratio of 29.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 131.58%.

In other Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust news, insider James Cameron acquired 9,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £9,951.90 ($13,378.01).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile (LON:ORIT)

