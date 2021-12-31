Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Trading Down 0.2%

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 20,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 128,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OACB. Bain Capital Credit LP boosted its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 466.7% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,012,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 833,841 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,204,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 3,300,411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 297,037 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 967,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after buying an additional 262,784 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 351,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 202,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

