Analysts Expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will report sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the lowest is $2.01 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $8.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $470.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $464.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.50.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

