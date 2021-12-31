Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $261.72 Million

Analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will post $261.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.29 million to $271.19 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $205.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $282.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.18 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

GDEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.76.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.