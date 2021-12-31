Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 1,497,728 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,342,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,497,728 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $61,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLY. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $7.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

