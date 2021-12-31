Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $46.39 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,345 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.10% of American International Group worth $46,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in American International Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in American International Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.72.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

