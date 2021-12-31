Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 20.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,904,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 497,950 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $38,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 74.0% in the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 104,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in EQT by 12.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in EQT by 14.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.1% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 434,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

