Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 616,499 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,626,619 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,499 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Kinross Gold worth $30,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 537.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,088 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 325,372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.