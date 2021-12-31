iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,119 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 571,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

