Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.60 Per Share

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.604 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $19.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 58.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

QYLG opened at $32.99 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average is $32.44.

