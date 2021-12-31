Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Increases Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Friday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $66.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 373.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

